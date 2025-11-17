Dry Canyon

This is one of the walks we did a couple of weekends ago for our anniversary weekend. It is in the Garden’s of Stone State Conservation Area….and I only found out about it by chance. It is a beautiful easy walk into the canyon (besides a couple of steep rock scrambling spots), which is known as “Dry Canyon” and it is a slot style canyon. The trail is not marked at all, so unless you find out about it like we did, you’d have no idea that it’s there. There were a couple of sections known as “constrictions”, and this is one of them. It was amazingly cool in temp in there, and also amazing where & how some of the trees grow in there too!