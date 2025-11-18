Sign up
Previous
Photo 1372
Rock Monster
A natural rock formation that looks like it has a big mouth, and I think people have added the smaller rocks that make it look like teeth….front on it looks very much like a monster!
Another shot from our canyon hike.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
3
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1500
photos
124
followers
120
following
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Paula Fontanini
ace
Ha! Awesome capture...it really does look like a big monster or a dinosaur!
November 18th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is a fabulous find!
November 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it feels like the teeth have been added lol
November 18th, 2025
