Previous
Rock Monster by leggzy
Photo 1372

Rock Monster

A natural rock formation that looks like it has a big mouth, and I think people have added the smaller rocks that make it look like teeth….front on it looks very much like a monster!

Another shot from our canyon hike.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Ha! Awesome capture...it really does look like a big monster or a dinosaur!
November 18th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is a fabulous find!
November 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it feels like the teeth have been added lol
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact