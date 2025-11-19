The Black Sorrows

I’m interrupting my weekend hiking photos so that I can include this collage.



Last Friday night, we got to see Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows live on their Quintessential tour they are doing at the moment – they were amazing! For a guy who is 77 years old, Joe is unbelievable…and still sounds exactly the same as he did in the 70’s & 80’s. It was a really fabulous night. Our little town doesn’t get stuff like this too often!



These are not my photos. The ticketing had strict instructions that there was to be no photography or videoing, so I never took my camera, not even my little Canon….BUT people were openly taking photos with their phones, plus videoing entire songs. I was gobsmacked that they were openly doing it! Anyway, the venue where the show was held put up these photos that someone in the audience took, so I borrowed them for a collage and also used the Quintessential tour image that I found online.

