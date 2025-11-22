Previous
Massive tree on a huge rock by leggzy
Photo 1375

Massive tree on a huge rock

This shot was taken just as I was about to enter one of the constrictions of the canyon where we hiked to a few weekends ago.

The entrance to the canyon is behind me, and as I turned back in the direction we’d come from to take in the surroundings, here was this massive tree growing on a huge rock!

The mind boggles how it has grown & obviously thrived in such a spot.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nature! Fabulous!
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact