Massive tree on a huge rock
This shot was taken just as I was about to enter one of the constrictions of the canyon where we hiked to a few weekends ago.
The entrance to the canyon is behind me, and as I turned back in the direction we’d come from to take in the surroundings, here was this massive tree growing on a huge rock!
The mind boggles how it has grown & obviously thrived in such a spot.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
narayani
ace
Nature! Fabulous!
November 22nd, 2025
