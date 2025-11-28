A bit of a jungle

Another shot from our canyon hike. This section was full of ferns & felt a bit like a jungle. The track to get to the canyon goes right through/under that bunch of ferns in the middle of the shot.



I am a bit all over the place at the moment as my hubby is quite unwell. I will post & comment when I can – I don’t want to let my project go like I have in past years, so will be doing my best to post when I can, and also hoping that this amazing community will help as a bit of a distraction from what is going on around me.

