A bit of a jungle by leggzy
A bit of a jungle

Another shot from our canyon hike. This section was full of ferns & felt a bit like a jungle. The track to get to the canyon goes right through/under that bunch of ferns in the middle of the shot.

I am a bit all over the place at the moment as my hubby is quite unwell. I will post & comment when I can – I don’t want to let my project go like I have in past years, so will be doing my best to post when I can, and also hoping that this amazing community will help as a bit of a distraction from what is going on around me.
Do what you need to and 365 will wait. Beautiful jungle canyon capture. Sending good health vibes to your hubby from our house.
November 28th, 2025  
