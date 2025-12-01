Sign up
Previous
Photo 1379
Another slot in the canyon
Such amazing colours & textures in the rock structures, with the light beaming down into the canyon…although there was some sections where it was quite dark, almost like a cave – those shots did not turn out the best as I had no tripod.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
5
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marj
ace
The light guides the eye forward through the path. Well done !
December 1st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
What an excellent capture of this canyon. I know what you mean about no tripod and they can be hard to pack.
December 1st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
The light is lovely
December 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
December 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Stunning place and image!
December 1st, 2025
