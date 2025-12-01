Previous
Another slot in the canyon by leggzy
Photo 1379

Another slot in the canyon

Such amazing colours & textures in the rock structures, with the light beaming down into the canyon…although there was some sections where it was quite dark, almost like a cave – those shots did not turn out the best as I had no tripod.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
The light guides the eye forward through the path. Well done !
December 1st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What an excellent capture of this canyon. I know what you mean about no tripod and they can be hard to pack.
December 1st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The light is lovely
December 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
December 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Stunning place and image!
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact