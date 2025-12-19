Sign up
Previous
Photo 1382
Off to RPA via RFDS
RPA = Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
RFDS = Royal Flying Doctor Service
RFDS - such an amazing service, cant thank & praise them enough...they even allowed me to fly with hubby, which I am extremely grateful.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
5
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1510
photos
124
followers
120
following
JackieR
ace
Sending hugs linda.
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Hope they can find the cause of your hubby's illness. Sending hugs
December 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
I hope all will be ok
December 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's really good of them to let you fly with hubby
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I will be praying for you
December 18th, 2025
