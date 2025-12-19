Previous
Off to RPA via RFDS by leggzy
Photo 1382

Off to RPA via RFDS

RPA = Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
RFDS = Royal Flying Doctor Service

RFDS - such an amazing service, cant thank & praise them enough...they even allowed me to fly with hubby, which I am extremely grateful.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Sending hugs linda.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Hope they can find the cause of your hubby's illness. Sending hugs
December 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
I hope all will be ok
December 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's really good of them to let you fly with hubby
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I will be praying for you
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact