6 months & 20 days

Just wanted to post a photo to let everyone know I’m ok (well, not really – but you know what I mean). I can’t believe that it’s been just over 6 months since I lost Dave – it has been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and some days I don’t know how I’ve managed to get through it. I miss him terribly. He was far too young :(



This is one of my favourite photos of the 2 of us…out on one of our many hikes. I just love his smile.



I haven’t picked up my camera in a very long time, so not sure if/when I will get back to things here, but fingers crossed the desire will return at some point.



Thank you all for your kind comments on my last post xx

