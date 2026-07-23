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6 months & 20 days by leggzy
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6 months & 20 days

Just wanted to post a photo to let everyone know I’m ok (well, not really – but you know what I mean). I can’t believe that it’s been just over 6 months since I lost Dave – it has been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and some days I don’t know how I’ve managed to get through it. I miss him terribly. He was far too young :(

This is one of my favourite photos of the 2 of us…out on one of our many hikes. I just love his smile.

I haven’t picked up my camera in a very long time, so not sure if/when I will get back to things here, but fingers crossed the desire will return at some point.

Thank you all for your kind comments on my last post xx
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
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Diana ace
A wonderful photo of the two of you and a beautiful memory to cherish forever. My heart goes out to you Linda, wishing you all the best and hope you will start posting again.Sending positive energy and thoughts your way xx
July 23rd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my word, Linda, I had no idea what you've been going through. My heart goes out to you - what a beautiful photo of you both! He certainly was far, far too young. I can't imagine how you've coped. So glad you've come back to post a photo though. Do pick up your camera again. It will help. Sending you massive cyber hugs and sincere condolences from this side of the world. xx
July 23rd, 2026  
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