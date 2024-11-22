Previous
From little things, big things grow by leggzy
From little things, big things grow

My first cucumber for this season. It took 10 days to get from the little cucumber in the 1st pic to the bigger one in the 2nd pic.

I love growing cucumbers :)
It will probably be picked over the weekend.
