Roses from my garden by leggzy
5 / 365

Roses from my garden

Recent rain has ruined most of them, so while cutting them back, I kept a few of the better ones to put in a vase inside.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and my favourite colours, wonderful bouquet and capture.
November 24th, 2024  
