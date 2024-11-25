Waterlogged & sunburnt

Some very dead looking gardenia flowers in my garden. The flowers never last very long, and I think that could be because they are in full sun pretty much all day. I read recently that they only like morning sun, so I think that’s why they don’t last long….then add rain storms and this is the result.



This was taken with my sons mirrorless camera that I’ve borrowed for a while, just to see how I like it as I’m thinking of getting a new camera and not sure whether to go mirrorless or not.



So far, I can’t get past the viewfinder, and also the size of the camera body (but I know some mirrorless have a bigger body, so need to keep that in mind). I've also read so much that I've pretty much confused myself!! Haha I guess I will need to persevere a bit more with it...

