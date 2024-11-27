Previous
Black Eyed Susans - Watercolour by leggzy
8 / 365

Black Eyed Susans - Watercolour

I occasionally doodle & do watercolours in a small A5 size art diary, and this is one of a growing number of pages.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh good one! I occasionally do the same but I am afraid you put mine to shame! Well drawn!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact