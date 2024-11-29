Previous
Rusty old bike by leggzy
Rusty old bike

Used as a garden ornament in one of my gardens. My gardens are fairly rustic, so the bike fits in perfectly. It has a few baskets attached with succulents, spider plants & geraniums planted in them
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne ace
I like that wort of garden. It looks lovely
November 29th, 2024  
