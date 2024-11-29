Sign up
9 / 365
Rusty old bike
Used as a garden ornament in one of my gardens. My gardens are fairly rustic, so the bike fits in perfectly. It has a few baskets attached with succulents, spider plants & geraniums planted in them
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1168
photos
84
followers
74
following
Suzanne
ace
I like that wort of garden. It looks lovely
November 29th, 2024
