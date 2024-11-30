Sign up
Collage of flowers from my garden
Today is the last day of spring (although it doesn' feel like spring, it's been a very wet soggy day!), so I thought I'd do a collage of a mix of flowers from my garden that have bloomed over spring.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A stunning collage filled with all those beautiful flowers, your garden must have looked wonderful.
November 30th, 2024
