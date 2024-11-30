Previous
Collage of flowers from my garden by leggzy
10 / 365

Collage of flowers from my garden

Today is the last day of spring (although it doesn' feel like spring, it's been a very wet soggy day!), so I thought I'd do a collage of a mix of flowers from my garden that have bloomed over spring.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
A stunning collage filled with all those beautiful flowers, your garden must have looked wonderful.
November 30th, 2024  
