There's a gnome in there
And some succulents too!
This is the inside of an old hand operated cement mixer, that is very rusty & bought 2nd hand for my garden, with the intention of planting something in it. I’m not sure who put the gnome in there, but since discovering him, I’ve left him there.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
What a great idea and shot, he looks lovely there.
December 1st, 2024
