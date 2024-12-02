Previous
Poor Tawny by leggzy
Poor Tawny

Found this poor little Tawny Frogmouth dead down in our backyard. No idea what happened to him, but I hope he didn’t suffer terribly :(
2nd December 2024

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
