Previous
13 / 365
Turkey Tail Fungi
So Google tells me.
On a dead tree stump down yonder in my backyard.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
2
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I love the shapes, tones and textures.
December 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty, like fairy stepping stones.
December 3rd, 2024
