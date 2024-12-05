Previous
Elkhorn by leggzy
Elkhorn

Hanging in a shady part of the garden. It is about 3-4 times the size from when I first got it (from my mum's garden), so I think I might “transplant” a couple of new ones from it
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Diana ace
I have never seen such an interesting shot of it. How is it growing there, is that a board nailed to the tree? Wonderful shapes and textures.
December 5th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
@ludwigsdiana The elkhorn is growing on that board, and the board is just hanging in the tree. So to start a new one, you just cut off one of the "babies" and attach it to another board and it will start growing.
December 5th, 2024  
