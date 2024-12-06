Previous
Rusty little birds by leggzy
16 / 365

Rusty little birds

As you probably know, I love rust – so these little cuties are right at home in my rustic garden & are one of my favourite little garden ornaments.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Yao RL ace
I like the design, so sweet.
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love them. My kind of garden decorations
December 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love them, they are so delightful and I love the rusty look.
December 6th, 2024  
