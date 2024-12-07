Previous
Silky Oak flower by leggzy
Silky Oak flower

Found this flower from a Silky Oak tree on the ground after a recent storm. I love the structure & detail of it, they are so amazing & fascinating.

I have a shot of a full silky oak tree in my other album
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of these gorgeous flowers.
December 7th, 2024  
