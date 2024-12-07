Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
Silky Oak flower
Found this flower from a Silky Oak tree on the ground after a recent storm. I love the structure & detail of it, they are so amazing & fascinating.
I have a shot of a full silky oak tree in my other album
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1184
photos
86
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of these gorgeous flowers.
December 7th, 2024
