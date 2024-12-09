Sign up
19 / 365
Lichen
On the branches of yesterday's Golden Elm tree, and there's a fair bit of it all over most of the branches.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
l.eggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Babs
I love lichen. Took some photos of it yesterday. Will post them when i have finished the solarized photos fav
December 9th, 2024
Barb
Very colorful!
December 9th, 2024
Kathy A
Lovely shapes and colours
December 9th, 2024
