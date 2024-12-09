Previous
Lichen by leggzy
Lichen

On the branches of yesterday's Golden Elm tree, and there's a fair bit of it all over most of the branches.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs ace
I love lichen. Took some photos of it yesterday. Will post them when i have finished the solarized photos fav
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very colorful!
December 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shapes and colours
December 9th, 2024  
