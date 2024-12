Not the type of wings I was looking for....

I was down in the backyard being nice & quiet, hoping to capture some of the birds that are a bit elusive (like the little blue fairy wrens that are always too quick for me), and next thing this low flying plane buzzed over, so I quickly got a shot of it between the branches of the tree I was under.



That was the end of being nice & quite as I’m pretty sure it scared any birds away. So my shot for today is a low flying airplane & not a sweet little bird...lol