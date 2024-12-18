Previous
Orange berries by leggzy
26 / 365

Orange berries

From the tree in my other album – Auranticarpa rhombifolia.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and great pop of colour, lovely bokeh and dof.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact