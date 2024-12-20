Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Not quite a Partridge in a pear tree
But a Wattle Bird in a Ned Kelly Grevillea...lol
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1208
photos
88
followers
81
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
25
1177
1178
26
1179
27
1180
28
Views
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
