Stick Christmas Tree by leggzy
32 / 365

Stick Christmas Tree

Just for something different :)
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb ace
Delightful still life!
December 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the simplicity of this.
December 23rd, 2024  
Tim L ace
Rather stylish, I think. I see Santa's been at the bottle again !
December 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's cuuuute
December 23rd, 2024  
