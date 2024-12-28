Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Pacific Black Duck
Found this cute little fella at the duck pond in Cook Park, Orange
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, nice detail
December 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
December 28th, 2024
