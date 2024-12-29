Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Japanese Spiraea
Such tiny petals of prettiness
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
3
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, so beautifully captured!
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
December 29th, 2024
