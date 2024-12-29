Previous
Japanese Spiraea by leggzy
37 / 365

Japanese Spiraea

Such tiny petals of prettiness
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, so beautifully captured!
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact