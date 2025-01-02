Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
The Book Library
Being housed in an old fridge & guarded by a book owl.
Spotted this somewhere in Newcastle and thought it was rather cute.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, what a wonderful idea to use an old fridge!
January 2nd, 2025
