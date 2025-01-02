Previous
The Book Library by leggzy
39 / 365

The Book Library

Being housed in an old fridge & guarded by a book owl.

Spotted this somewhere in Newcastle and thought it was rather cute.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, what a wonderful idea to use an old fridge!
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact