Positive Waves by leggzy
40 / 365

Positive Waves

A street art mural we came across after a long day of walking all over Newcastle....we had stopped off at an icecream shop, and there it was. A fabulous piece of art.

The artist is Pat Hunter - aka Ink Hunter.
I found a Youtube video on him painting this mural, if interested. According to the video below, it was painted in 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcdBfv527oU
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Barb ace
Marvelous mural!
January 3rd, 2025  
