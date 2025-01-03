Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Positive Waves
A street art mural we came across after a long day of walking all over Newcastle....we had stopped off at an icecream shop, and there it was. A fabulous piece of art.
The artist is Pat Hunter - aka Ink Hunter.
I found a Youtube video on him painting this mural, if interested. According to the video below, it was painted in 2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcdBfv527oU
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Barb
ace
Marvelous mural!
January 3rd, 2025
