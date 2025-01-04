Sign up
41 / 365
Frangipani
I loved seeing the gorgeous Frangipani’s along the foreshore in Newcastle, there were quite a few different colours too - I don’t think they grow out where I live, as I’ve never seen them out here.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
These are so gorgeous and beautifully captured. I love them and started to grow my own. Tomorrow you can see my first one ;-)
Two years ago I propagated six of which four are flowering now. Hopefully the other two will flower next summer.
January 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
These are gorgeous
January 4th, 2025
