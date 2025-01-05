Previous
Pretty seat with a view by leggzy
Pretty seat with a view

There were a number of these seats in the Honeysuckle area of the foreshore in Newcastle. I had noticed them in the daytime, but didn’t think much of them, but it wasn’t until we went for a stroll after dinner each evening that we discovered that there is lighting in the backs of them, which illuminates through the patterns on the backs of the seats. You could also sit either side of them to look out to the water or the beautiful apartment buildings that are behind where I took the shot from…..I thought they were very clever & effective.

In the background is the grain silos & loading facility for the port of Newcastle.
Babs ace
Well there you go I have discovered something new. I have seen these seats and didnt know they lit up at night. Rarely in Newcastle at night these days.
I love the tug boats in the distance. I do love tug boats
January 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with lovely reflections.
January 5th, 2025  
