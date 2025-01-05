Pretty seat with a view

There were a number of these seats in the Honeysuckle area of the foreshore in Newcastle. I had noticed them in the daytime, but didn’t think much of them, but it wasn’t until we went for a stroll after dinner each evening that we discovered that there is lighting in the backs of them, which illuminates through the patterns on the backs of the seats. You could also sit either side of them to look out to the water or the beautiful apartment buildings that are behind where I took the shot from…..I thought they were very clever & effective.



In the background is the grain silos & loading facility for the port of Newcastle.