Previous
44 / 365
Cormorant on a lightpost
I think it is a Great Cormorant, and I spotted him on the Stockton Breakwater. He looked quite comfy sitting up there enjoying the sunshine & watching the world go by with such a spectacular view of everything.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
2
0
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
12% complete
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Babs
ace
Isn't he gorgeous, he looks lovely against the blue sky
January 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
He's a beauty
January 7th, 2025
