Cormorant on a lightpost by leggzy
44 / 365

Cormorant on a lightpost

I think it is a Great Cormorant, and I spotted him on the Stockton Breakwater. He looked quite comfy sitting up there enjoying the sunshine & watching the world go by with such a spectacular view of everything.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous, he looks lovely against the blue sky
January 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He's a beauty
January 7th, 2025  
