Arnott's Biscuits by leggzy
Arnott's Biscuits

This is from the Newcastle Museum & something I never knew…...that Australia’s iconic Arnott’s Biscuits started in the Newcastle/Hunter region (West Maitland) by Scottish pastry cook, William Arnott, in 1853.….but after a series of floods, he moved his business to Newcastle, leasing a shop in Hunter Street and began baking bread, pies and biscuits.

The business was so successful that by 1877 a new factory had to be built in Melville Street (now Union Street). The company went from strength to strength, producing over 80 varieties of biscuits.

When William Arnott retired, leaving the company in the hands of his 5 sons, the company employed 800 people and had factories in Sydney & Newcastle.

Sydney is where I always thought that Arnott’s began….so I’ve learnt something new!
9th January 2025

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne
Thanks for the info accompanying your great shot
January 9th, 2025  
