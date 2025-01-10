Sign up
47 / 365
Garside Gardens
This pretty little garden was in King Edward Park, which is a rather big, terraced park that you can drive through – most of the park is quite steep.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to get into the garden as the gates were locked.
The Bogey Hole was pretty much at the bottom of King Edward Park.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
A beautiful diptych of these wonderful gardens, so perfectly manicured. Pity the gates were closed.
January 10th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Very pretty garden
January 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and well designed gardens ! kept in a pristine condition !
January 10th, 2025
