Kookaburra mural
By Artist Clare O'Hara
To be honest, I can't remember where in Newcastle I spotted this, but I really liked it painted on an otherwise plain door.
From what I've found online, Clare O'Hara is an artist at Merewether, a suburb a bit further south of Newcastle.
She has a website with her artwork if interested -
https://clareohara.com.au/clare-ohara-art-gallery/
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a stunning mural in the perfect spot.
January 11th, 2025
