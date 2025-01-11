Previous
Kookaburra mural by leggzy
Kookaburra mural

By Artist Clare O'Hara

To be honest, I can't remember where in Newcastle I spotted this, but I really liked it painted on an otherwise plain door.

From what I've found online, Clare O'Hara is an artist at Merewether, a suburb a bit further south of Newcastle.

She has a website with her artwork if interested - https://clareohara.com.au/clare-ohara-art-gallery/
l.eggzy (Linda)

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a stunning mural in the perfect spot.
January 11th, 2025  
