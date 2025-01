Ocean Baths

This is the entrance to the Newcastle Ocean Baths. I quite liked the curvature effect of the wall, even though it’s not curved at all.



We did go in for a little peek, and it was super busy in there as it was a fairly warm day. 1 or 2 days later, we couldn’t help but notice that the baths had been emptied – not sure of the reason why, perhaps it’s a regular thing to keep them clean.