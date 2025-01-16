Previous
Another wall mural by leggzy
Another wall mural

I couldn’t find a lot of information on this mural, not even a title..... but the little I did find said that it was painted by 3 artists – Imunuri Tattoo (can’t find anything on their real name), Jordan Lucky & Dan Bianco. I think it was done in 2022 and it was in a small laneway off Hunter Street in Newcastle.

It was not easy to photograph because of the narrow laneway, and unfortunately the time of day that I was there, the wall was half in shade – I did intend to go back later in the day, but that didn’t eventuate. It was a beautiful piece of street art and I don’t think my photo really does it justice……
