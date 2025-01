Mr Percival

This Pelican was on the Hunter foreshore in Newcastle. He had just gone under water and then reappeared & it looked that he had something and ate it. I’m not sure, but to me it looks like something is protruding from his neck/throat…I hope whatever it was that it eventually went down.



I always call pelicans Mr Percival – from the Australian movie Storm Boy in the 1970’s about a boy who befriends a pelican – I loved that movie as a kid.