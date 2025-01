Photo wall

This was one of the walls in the “Fire & Earth” section of the Newcastle Museum. This section of the museum explores coal mining & BHP steel production which are 2 major industries that have dominated the identity, landscape & people of Newcastle & the Hunter region.



I really liked the look of this wall with the old bicycles propped between the walkway & the wall showing photos of workers in the BHP steelworks in what was possibly arched windows of the old building.