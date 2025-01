Sealife artwork

On the Stockton Breakwater with Nobbys Lighthouse in the background, and some dude laying on top of a huge concrete block just behind the artwork….. who just happened to look up as I took my shot, and I’m pretty sure he was thinking, did you just take my photo?! But in fairness, I had waited a while & he did see me a couple of times and could clearly see I wanted to take a photo & he chose to stay there….so he ended up in my shot.



I’m not sure who the artist is for this one.