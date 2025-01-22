Claire Foxton mural

Another mural found in Newcastle, by artist Claire Foxton for the 2022 Big Picture Fest.
It was in a little laneway off Auckland Street, and because it was difficult to photograph, I took a shot from both ends, so decided to put both shots into a collage.
I haven’t been able to find any info on the background story of this mural or the meaning of it. But I liked the colours & the various images depicted, especially the camera & the rollerskate!
A bit of info about the artist - Claire Foxton is a Wollongong-based artist and designer who is most known for her large body of public art found across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
With a distinctive mix of abstract and realistic techniques, Claire’s painted mural works explore a site specific narrative often concerned with the connectedness of people and place.
Maybe this will help you they are the links to the Big Picture Fest for 2020, 2022 and 2024
https://thebigpicturefest.com/event/newcastle-2020/
https://thebigpicturefest.com/event/newcastle-2022/
https://thebigpicturefest.com/event/newcastle-2024/