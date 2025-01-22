Claire Foxton mural

Another mural found in Newcastle, by artist Claire Foxton for the 2022 Big Picture Fest.It was in a little laneway off Auckland Street, and because it was difficult to photograph, I took a shot from both ends, so decided to put both shots into a collage.I haven’t been able to find any info on the background story of this mural or the meaning of it. But I liked the colours & the various images depicted, especially the camera & the rollerskate!A bit of info about the artist - Claire Foxton is a Wollongong-based artist and designer who is most known for her large body of public art found across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.With a distinctive mix of abstract and realistic techniques, Claire’s painted mural works explore a site specific narrative often concerned with the connectedness of people and place.Here is a link to Claire Foxton's website, if interested: