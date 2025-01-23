Newcastle TAFE

I do love old buildings!

We came across this beauty on one of our after dinner strolls. It is part of Newcastle TAFE (Technical & Further Education), and I think it might be the Art School section. It has 1894 on the front of the façade, so I’m assuming that is when it was built.



I’m not sure if you can see, but the area under all of the windows has like little terracotta tiles with various symbols/motifs moulded in them.... along with the carved stonework on the pillar sections, I thought it was a rather gorgeous old building.