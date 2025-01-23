Previous
Newcastle TAFE by leggzy
Newcastle TAFE

I do love old buildings!
We came across this beauty on one of our after dinner strolls. It is part of Newcastle TAFE (Technical & Further Education), and I think it might be the Art School section. It has 1894 on the front of the façade, so I’m assuming that is when it was built.

I’m not sure if you can see, but the area under all of the windows has like little terracotta tiles with various symbols/motifs moulded in them.... along with the carved stonework on the pillar sections, I thought it was a rather gorgeous old building.
l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
moni kozi
Beautiful construction
January 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
It is a beautiful building isn't it.
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful building, such wonderful architecture.
January 23rd, 2025  
