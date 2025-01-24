Well what do you know, another street mural found in Newcastle.This one was painted by artist Sophi Odling for The Big Picture Fest in 2024, and it’s in Florence Street, another narrow laneway.The info that I found regarding the artwork is that it’s titled “Horizons” - Evolving and embracing the unknown. There is an unbreakable link between where we have been and where we are going. It is the built up layers of memory, lessons, struggles, and wisdom from the past that allow us to thrive and transform. This piece is a reminder that true growth is not about breaking away from our experiences but evolving because of it.And a bit of background on the artist :Sophi Odling is an Australian artist who paints large-scale murals around the globe. Her work focuses on the beauty amongst the chaos in our everyday lives. The vivid narratives reflect human behaviours, environments and cultures that she encounters.Born in 1983 in Seoul, South Korea, Sophi grew up in Sydney, Australia, where she currently lives and works. In 2005 Sophi completed her BFA at UNSW College of Fine Arts. In 2017 Sophi started painting murals after a 14 year career in fashion. Her murals can be seen in America, Europe, South East Asia, Central America and Australia.