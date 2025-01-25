Previous
A walk in the bush... by leggzy
A walk in the bush...

While in Newcastle we took a drive out to Blackbutt Nature Reserve. It is a lovely reserve with bushwalks, wildlife, picnic areas etc. This is one of the trails that we went for a bush walk along.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kathy A ace
Looks like a nice peaceful place
January 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and peaceful to walk along amongst those tall beautiful trees !
January 25th, 2025  
