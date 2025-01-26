The Bush Turkey who thought he wanted a cup of tea!

A funny story to this bush turkey that was at the Blackbutt Nature Reserve.



We were sitting at the picnic tables having some lunch & this fella comes along, obviously looking for food. He just couldn’t/wouldn’t sit still, was on the move constantly, and I was trying to get a photo of him, but he was all over the place…..then all of a sudden he jumps up on the picnic table, probably thinking they’re not going to give me any food, so I’ll just jump up there & see what I can grab! Next thing, he grabbed the little ziplock bag that I had tea bags in, and attempted to take off with them…lol But his legs & feet got tangled in the handles of the carry bag that we used to bring our lunch in from the car. It happened rather quickly, but somehow I managed to grab the tea bags back off him, but his legs were still tangled in the bag handles & he was flapping trying to get away, which eventually he somehow did….but not with my tea bags! Lol



It was so so funny, although the poor bush turkey probably didn’t think so! He still hung around afterwards, so I don’t think he was too traumatised!



Happy Australia Day to all the Aussies!

