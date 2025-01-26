Previous
The Bush Turkey who thought he wanted a cup of tea! by leggzy
The Bush Turkey who thought he wanted a cup of tea!

A funny story to this bush turkey that was at the Blackbutt Nature Reserve.

We were sitting at the picnic tables having some lunch & this fella comes along, obviously looking for food. He just couldn’t/wouldn’t sit still, was on the move constantly, and I was trying to get a photo of him, but he was all over the place…..then all of a sudden he jumps up on the picnic table, probably thinking they’re not going to give me any food, so I’ll just jump up there & see what I can grab! Next thing, he grabbed the little ziplock bag that I had tea bags in, and attempted to take off with them…lol But his legs & feet got tangled in the handles of the carry bag that we used to bring our lunch in from the car. It happened rather quickly, but somehow I managed to grab the tea bags back off him, but his legs were still tangled in the bag handles & he was flapping trying to get away, which eventually he somehow did….but not with my tea bags! Lol

It was so so funny, although the poor bush turkey probably didn’t think so! He still hung around afterwards, so I don’t think he was too traumatised!

Happy Australia Day to all the Aussies!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Yao RL ace
so much fun, this is the most handsome turkey I have ever seen.
January 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha, we have encountered the brush turkeys at Blackbutt before too. I think they are so used to visitors that they get very brave. We were last there with our walking group and we got tea and cake from the little cafe there and the turkey was trying to pinch it off us.
January 26th, 2025  
