Mr Peacock by leggzy
Mr Peacock

At the Blackbutt Nature Reserve, where he was free to walk around as he pleased.

I have another shot of Mr Peacock displaying his feathers in my main album.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs ace
He is a beauty
January 28th, 2025  
