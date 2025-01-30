Newcastle 1953

I really liked this painting that was inside the Newcastle Museum. It is titled “Newcastle 1953”, painted by Virgil Lo Schiavo, and it’s oil on canvas. I also really liked where it hung on the old brick wall and arched windows.



The painting depicts the changing face of Newcastle industry from cedar and wool to coal, ship building and steel making. Little information is known about this painting. It is assumed to be one of Virgil Lo Shiavo’s Commonwealth Bank commissions, but the painting spent most of its life on the wall of Wallsend Public School’s library. The painting was removed when the school was remodelled.

