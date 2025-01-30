Previous
Newcastle 1953 by leggzy
Newcastle 1953

I really liked this painting that was inside the Newcastle Museum. It is titled “Newcastle 1953”, painted by Virgil Lo Schiavo, and it’s oil on canvas. I also really liked where it hung on the old brick wall and arched windows.

The painting depicts the changing face of Newcastle industry from cedar and wool to coal, ship building and steel making. Little information is known about this painting. It is assumed to be one of Virgil Lo Shiavo’s Commonwealth Bank commissions, but the painting spent most of its life on the wall of Wallsend Public School’s library. The painting was removed when the school was remodelled.
JENorton ace
Love the tour of Newcastle you are providing. Lovely place indeed.
January 30th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Great pictorial history. It does work well against that backdrop. Fantastic.
January 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful story telling painting about Newcastle's past. Newcastle seems to be a fabulous place to visit, I've loved everything you have shown.
January 30th, 2025  
