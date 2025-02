My Kitchen

I've had a last minute decision to play along with February's Flash of Red.



The first 2 days of Feb is “In the Kitchen” .

So here is part of my kitchen, which is black and white anyway...lol Cupboards are white & benchtops are mostly black. Even the kettle is black & the toaster white - the only colour is the things in the display cupboards & a few things on the bench...plus the wall colour, which you can't see any of the wall colour in this shot.