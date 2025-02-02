Sign up
70 / 365
Utlensils
Flash of Red - In the kitchen #2
(playing catch up!)
Utensils stored in a clay wine cooler/bucket that sits in a corner on the benchtop.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1294
photos
103
followers
100
following
Tags
kitchen
,
utensils
,
for2025
Cathy
Nice still life!
February 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always good to have ready to hand - a great still life ! fav
February 2nd, 2025
