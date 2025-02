Rail line & silos

Flash of Red – Around the Block #3



Not far from where I live…. & there’s lots of them all around the district. The rail line is no longer in use, as is the case for many of the rail lines in rural NSW. The silos also are also no longer used, and I believe they were up for sale some time ago, but I’m unsure of the outcome on that. Most of the silos around here are still used, so this one is a bit rare.